ROOBEE Trading Up 11.2% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00552700 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

