Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $107,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $387.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

