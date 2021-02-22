Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $388.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.