Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.29% of SkyWest worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of SKYW opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

