Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.40% of EnPro Industries worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPO opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.