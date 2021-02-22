Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 689,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,312,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $964.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.