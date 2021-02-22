Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 159,460 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,302,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,744,000 after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

Elastic stock opened at $162.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

