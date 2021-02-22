Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 2,528,029 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,528,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,949,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,199,879 shares of company stock valued at $233,765,680 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

