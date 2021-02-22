Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

