Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.45% of Everbridge worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $160.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.