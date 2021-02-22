Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of Generac worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 202,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $363.47 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $363.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

