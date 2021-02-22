Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,388 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of J2 Global worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,050 shares of company stock worth $20,729,266. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

JCOM opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.