Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.98% of Deluxe worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 921.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $39.44 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

