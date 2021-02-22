Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,570 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,710,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

