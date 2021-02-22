Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $21,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

