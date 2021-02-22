Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,220 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Air Lease worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

