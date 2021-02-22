Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $23.51 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,253 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.73% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of AMN opened at $78.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

