Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $24.14 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,217 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.01% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $64,672.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $1,698,515. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -268.82, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

