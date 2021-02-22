Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $26.37 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,583 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Silicon Laboratories worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $162.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

