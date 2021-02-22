Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,479 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.74% of Avient worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

