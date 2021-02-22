Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $25.61 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 681,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,609,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.71% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $31.75 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

