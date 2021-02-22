Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,812 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.58% of Glu Mobile worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 422.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

