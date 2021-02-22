Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,906 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.74% of BOX worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

