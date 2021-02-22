Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 731,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,951,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.53% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 113,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

