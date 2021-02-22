Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 459,489 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,463,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6,334.67 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.