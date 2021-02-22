Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.90% of Commvault Systems worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $14,403,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

