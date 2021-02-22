Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Hill-Rom worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275,733 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $108.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

