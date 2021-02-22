Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.28% of Owens Corning worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

