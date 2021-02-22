Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,376 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $489.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.