Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 45,350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 93,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 149,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.7% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,670.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.68 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

