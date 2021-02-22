Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153,093 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.61% of SPS Commerce worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 46.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,308 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

