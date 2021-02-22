Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 330,040 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.80% of Viavi Solutions worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,365 shares of company stock valued at $287,159. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

