Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,435 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.00% of SPX worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPXC opened at $56.03 on Monday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

