Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,794.20 ($75.70). 188,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,994.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,798.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,840 ($76.30).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

