Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.45 ($157.01).

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €121.70 ($143.18). 650,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.29. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

