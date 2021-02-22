Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.45 ($157.01).

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €121.70 ($143.18). 650,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.29. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.