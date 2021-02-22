Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.91.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.39 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.13.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

