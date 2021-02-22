Royal Bank of Canada Increases Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$18.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.79. 1,221,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

