Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $92.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

NYSE TRI traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $80.54. 42,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

