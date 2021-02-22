Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,051,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

