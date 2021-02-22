Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 9.3%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $86.23. 15,126,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 4,387,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

