Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 168,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 342,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

