Royalty Pharma plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $47.51 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $147,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 977,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $30,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

