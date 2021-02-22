Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Colfax accounts for about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.27% of Colfax worth $102,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Colfax by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Colfax by 168.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after buying an additional 623,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 54.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $44.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

