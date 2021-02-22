Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of Alamos Gold worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.