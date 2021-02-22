Royce & Associates LP Has $49.60 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.86% of FLIR Systems worth $49,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

