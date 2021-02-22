Royce & Associates LP Has $88.63 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,388 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.89% of Morningstar worth $88,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $248.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,290,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $2,666,771.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,509,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,823,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.