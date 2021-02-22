Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics makes up about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.18% of Haemonetics worth $71,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

