Royce & Associates LP Purchases 136,066 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,066 shares during the period. National Instruments comprises 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.31% of National Instruments worth $75,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.