Royce & Associates LP Sells 113,696 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.38% of Standard Motor Products worth $39,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $916.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

