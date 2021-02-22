Royce & Associates LP Sells 285 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.42% of Alleghany worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alleghany by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $609.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.89 and a 200 day moving average of $573.79. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $826.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.